Cottage Grove Ceremony

The city of cottage grove took a small but needed step today in the fight for more affordable housing ... breaking ground on six new homes.

"dev northwest", a nonprofit that aims to empower and bring communities together... said the houses are for first time buyers who make less than 80 percent of the median income.

The homes... on arthur avenue... are grouped together like a small community.

"longterm our hope is really that we are working with cities to develop and inventory of community landtrust homes, so that in a town like cottage grove maybe there are 50 homes that we know are this model and we know are perpetually affordable to moderate income first time buyers."

The houses will be finished by may or june of this year.

If you want to apply for one of the houses... you have until february third to do so.

After that window closes, a lottery system will be put in place to choose the candidates for all six homes.

I spoke to many people at this ground breaking ceremony who say they are looking forward to the impact this will have in cottage grove... because it's been a major need for lane county.

