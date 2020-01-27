8 people killed, 35 boats destroyed in fire at Scottsboro boat dock

This morning - you're taking a live look at breaking news out of jackson county as rescue efforts from 17 agencies continue at this hour in jackson county park after an overnight massive fire engulfed 35 boats.

Overnight - massive flames engulfing dock "b" at 35 boats at lake guntersville at jackson county park in scottsboro.

This morning - 8 people are unaccounted for - while 7 others were sent to the hospital.

There are multiple fatalites - 'absolutely devastating, at least in my experience certainly in my experience one of the most devostating things i've ever seen' tragedy on the water.

