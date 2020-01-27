Global  

8 people killed, 35 boats destroyed in fire at Scottsboro boat dock

8 people killed, 35 boats destroyed in fire at Scottsboro boat dock
8 people killed, 35 boats destroyed in fire at Scottsboro boat dock

This morning - you're taking a live look at breaking news out of jackson county as rescue efforts from 17 agencies continue at this hour in jackson county park after an overnight massive fire engulfed 35 boats.

Take a look at these photos sent to us from waay 31 viewers.

Overnight - massive flames engulfing dock "b" at 35 boats at lake guntersville at jackson county park in scottsboro.

This morning - 8 people are unaccounted for - while 7 others were sent to the hospital.

There are multiple fatalites - 'absolutely devastating, at least in my experience certainly in my experience one of the most devostating things i've ever seen' tragedy on the water.

Take a lo0ok at where the jackson county park is located.

We have team coverage of this breaking news story.

I'm pat simon - thank you for joining us for waay 31 midday news.

And i'm marie waxel... pat, the mood is very heavy.



Alabama fire leaves several dead, destroys at least 35 boats, officials say

Several people died Monday in an ongoing fire that has destroyed at least 35 vessels at a boat dock...
FOXNews.com

Multiple People Dead in Alabama Boat Fire, Officials Say

About 35 boats were destroyed during an early morning fire Monday in Scottsboro.
NYTimes.com


USANewsChannels

At least 8 people killed in massive dock fire that destroyed 35 boats

kathycalm

At least 8 people killed in massive fire that destroyed 35 boats at Alabama dock

CLOUDOFLARGE

At least 8 people killed in massive fire that destroyed 35 boats at Alabama dock

MultiRamblings

At least 8 people killed in massive fire that destroyed 35 boats at Alabama dock

RTSastrowardoyo

An early morning fire killed multiple people and destroyed dozens of boats at a park in Alabama, the authorities said.

NYTNational

An early morning fire killed multiple people and destroyed dozens of boats at a park in Alabama, the authorities said.

Round_News

Dozens boats destroyed and several people killed in a fire at a dock in Alabama

AlanYuhas

A fire killed "multiple" people and destroyed dozens of boats in Scottsboro, Alabama, the police say


Authorities discuss deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock

Authorities discuss deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL

8 people unaccounted for, 35 boats destroyed in deadly fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL

