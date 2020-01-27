Leeds Center for the Arts

C1 3 welcome back.

I'm so excited about this our next guest is yo introduce a whole new generatio of the catchy tunes of the bloo award-winning 1970s cartoon schoolhouse hear from lisa.

Therefore, the art with the details.

Our stage manager during the inquiry her area as well.

This is why solving is doing is i really was excited because i grew up with from the amended you.

I want the for you guys can of diving into something that has such a rich history and tradition for the lord generation of people and just bring it back for folks to run him a lot of these kids actually knew the phone because the features you in the classroom.

The but the preamble the preamble because the teacher you put in the classroom thought like it's such a good story because the people know it is the many of the older people will come to the show and have flashbacks of the watch the guy even i remember in my classroom like watching jezebel and all the videos like learning the whole preamble just from watching the videos working again.

Obviously, a taste of of this the schoolhouse rock in th 70s want to get evers on the rather they've ever done amended july really the big ones c1 3 is not my forte, but you you think that what age range on the kids in love and i we have some beginners youngest child, which resulted in old okay from 6 to 13 nice mixture how much of you guys learned going through the song because of the one of them was to teach people so didn't want anything new going to send and you being the whether the learning but would like to úyou have a is going back in like it's just like childhood and liked is all the songs i used t know like free looking at all you can be out of it altogether and your family find the ... thing you you think they're just like in grade in your is somebody me dressed up what the bill states in that area there we did people come out the this doing a lot of be part of your looks.

I this back in time and and joyce is are so the you a seventh in my a we had to show on saturday at 230 and 730 at 230 and 735 the 30 sunday at 230 erin jordan think about so much you are you guys all of the job icl is that all you man has tips on how to make waking up early a positive experience.

We can was in the week.

I really got break our complete you morning details on their about date ... they would elbow no