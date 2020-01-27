On the Beat 1/27/20 - Robert's Apothecary

Troy: welcome to on the beat everyone.

I'm troy thompson.

Joining me in the studio today is the man that puts his best foot forward and wants you to as well, mr.robert white from robert's apothecary.

How are you my friend?

Robert white: i'm doing better.

Troy: good.

Robert white: how are you?

Troy: i'm fantastic, and i haven't had the flu because i got the flu shot, but it's in the news like no tomorrow, record numbers- robert white: yes.

Troy: - and record stats of flu.

Robert white: yes.

Troy: thoughts?

Robert white: flu is just hitting columbus, started a couple of weeks ago.

Troy: yep.

Robert white: even people who got the flu shot, i'm seeing people getting the flu.

Troy: really?

Robert white: i've seen a family of 11, eight come down with the flu.

Troy: i thought that wasn't possible.

Robert white: the cdc in atlanta comes up with the four strains of the flu hours put in the vaccine.

Troy: you've said that, yes.

Robert white: and if another strain comes along, one doesn't have immunity from that flu vaccine for that particular strain since it was not in the mix.

Troy: really?

Robert white: that's what we're seeing right now.

Troy: you're not saying that we need to go and have another flu shot, because you can't because there's already the ones that have made?

Robert white: no, they actually are now recommending getting a second flu shot.

Troy: oh.

Robert white: it seems that our immune system has a short term memory on the flu vaccine.

Troy: it's a bit like me and me.

Robert white: and me.

People who got the flu vaccine early, like september.

Troy: yeah.

Robert white: about four months after that the immune system memory of the strains- troy: yes.

Robert white: - in that vaccine is fading.

Troy: really.

Robert white: so doctors are recommending getting, and this is the first time i've ever heard of this, getting second shot, and now's a good time to do it.

Troy: okay.

This is really interesting, everyone that you listen to this and make sure that you ask for advice beforehand.

Don't just head off to walmart or somewhere and think, oh yeah, i'll go and have a second shot.

You've got to know your stats, right.

Robert white: got to know you're stats.

Troy: you've got to have professional advice on this.

Robert white: now insurance is not going to pay for that second shot.

Troy: exactly.

Robert white: so this will be a cash thing.

Troy: yes, and i don't think it's crazy money to get a flu shot- robert white: no.

Troy: - it's like 20 bucks or something.

But let me tell you, when you're hit with the flu, you're hit and it's horrible.

Robert white: it's horrible.

Troy: okay.

I'm taking lots of vitamin b shots every month.

I also drink those little vitamin c powders that i put in my water- robert white: excellent.

Troy: - before i go to bed.

Any other things out there that you think is a great remedy for people?

Robert white: echinacea- troy: yes.

Robert white: - in addition to vitamin c, or black elderberry particularly.

Troy: you said that, why so much?

You love that.

Robert white: it seems to work.

Troy: okay.

Robert white: it just helps to boost the immune system, bite off infection.

Colostrum does a good job of boosting the immune system.

Troy: all right.

Something that i did want to ask you, because there's a lot of conversation about this as well everyone, pneumonia, and you can have pneumonia shots.

Do you have that when you get your flu shot, or if you've had the flu shot, can you go and have that done now?

Robert white: you can if you're not sick with some upper respiratory illness at the time.

Troy: okay.

Robert white: the pneumonia shot is totally separate than the flu shot, so people who are susceptible to pneumonia, it's wise to get that pneumonia vaccine, and it usually gives you protection for like five years.

Troy: really?

Robert white: yeah.

Troy: now is there an age bracket for pneumonia?

Because i think any age people can get pneumonia, right?

Robert white: any age can, but typically we see adults, particularly older adults that would be candidates for the pneumonia vaccine.

Troy: okay.

All right.

You always give us great information.

We appreciate it.

We really do.

Especially knowing about the flu, because when you get it, man, it floors you.

Robert white: it floors you.

Troy: especially if it's a strain we haven't seen before.

Robert white: exactly.

Troy: all right.

We appreciate you robert.

Thank you so much.

If you want to find out more, there it all is up on the screen for you, robert's apothecary, they'll take care of all your needs.