Super Slow Mo: Best of 2019

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 10:08s - Published < > Embed
Nate MacKinnon, Aleksander Barkov and Jack Eichel's gorgeous goals; super saves by Jordan Binnington and Devan Dubnyk, all in super slow motion
