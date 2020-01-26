Global  

U.S. State Attorneys General to Meet With DOJ Over Google Probes

The U.S. State Attorneys General are meeting with the Justice Department regarding their probes into Google.

The agencies are focusing on whether Google is a monopoly when it comes to searches and advertising.
