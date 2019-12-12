Global  

Apple's iPad Turns 10-Years-Old

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Apple's iPad Turns 10-Years-OldApple's iPad Turns 10-Years-Old
Today's best deals: $249 Apple iPad is back at Amazon, plus $100 off 128GB model

Monday morning deals see fresh discounts on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad, with Amazon knocking $80 to $100...
AppleInsider - Published

ET Deals: $100 off 10.2-inch Apple iPad, $500 off 65-inch Vizio Quantum 4K TV, First Discount on Amazon Echo Buds

ET Deals: $100 off 10.2-inch Apple iPad, $500 off 65-inch Vizio Quantum 4K TV, First Discount on Amazon Echo BudsToday you can grab one of Apple's 2019 10.2-inch iPads from Amazon with a $100 discount. The post...
ExtremeTech - Published


DecampHilary

Hilary DeCamp Can you believe the @apple @iPad is 10 years old already?! https://t.co/mC36q9tvAO via @wired 9 minutes ago

Kimberlyi75

Kimberly Robyn #iPad turns Ten 2Day! Ten years ago today, #Apple revealed the iPad, the tablet that was supposed to change the wor… https://t.co/wjoynOJoRq 26 minutes ago

AppleRumorsFeed

Apple Rumors Feed Apple’s iPad turns 10 years old today (MacDailyNews/MacDailyNews) https://t.co/UAEzedhRfJ 27 minutes ago

Andricos01

Andre C. RT @LaurenGoode: Apple's iPad was revealed 10 years ago today. I went deep into the @WIRED archives and tracked the evolution of the produc… 33 minutes ago

theampatel

Amit Patel Time flies. The iPad has been a revolution since its launch to years ago 🚀 #iPadturns10 @WIRED https://t.co/ZVgmlJT9Nx 1 hour ago

MacDailyNews

MacDailyNews Apple’s iPad turns 10 years old today https://t.co/SrzEzEsbtR 2 hours ago

MrCippy

Jason Cipriani iPad turns 10: Why did it take a decade for Apple's tablet to get its own operating system? https://t.co/gvvU3ju1UA 3 hours ago


Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps

On the show today: Kobe Bryant's tragic loss reaches well beyond the court into tech, from investments in Fortnite, Alibaba and more; Security concerns over the Iowa Caucus app continue to mount;..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Almost PERFECT [Video]Almost PERFECT

Try Vectornatorfor FREE: https://vectornator.ioAirPods Pro: https://amzn.to/36wgp61AirPods 2: https://amzn.to/2qKTq7VApple updated the AirPods line about a month ago with the addition of the AirPods..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 09:12Published

