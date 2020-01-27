Global  

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Holocaust survivors

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Holocaust survivors

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Holocaust survivors

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Holocaust survivors ahead of the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London.

The event also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Prince William and Kate lit candles to honour the six million Jews that were murdered by Nazi Germany.

Report by Browna.

Kate Middleton photographs Holocaust survivors

