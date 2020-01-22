Michael Bloomberg Promises To Support Israel

Presidential contender Michael Bloomberg promised to “always have Israel’s back.” Bloomberg joked he’s the only Jewish candidate who doesn’t want to turn the U.S. into a “kibbutz.” According to Reuters, the joke was a dig at Sen.

Bernie Sanders, who is also Jewish.

In the 1960s, Sanders volunteered on a kibbutz, or a communal farm, in Israel.

While Sanders supports leftist ideas, Bloomberg holds more centrist positions.