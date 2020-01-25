Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College.

Sen.

Amy Klobuchar had 13% support, Sen.

Elizabeth Warren had 11% support and Pete Buttigieg had 10% support, according to the Emerson College survey.

Sanders had 44% support among Iowa voters under 50 years old, while 32% of voters over 50 years old supported Biden.

Spencer Kimball, polling director, via release The Emerson College survey included data from 450 voters.