Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College.

30% support Sanders and 21% support Biden, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College.

Amy Klobuchar had 13% support, Sen.

Elizabeth Warren had 11% support and Pete Buttigieg had 10% support, according to the Emerson College survey.

Sanders had 44% support among Iowa voters under 50 years old, while 32% of voters over 50 years old supported Biden.

Spencer Kimball, polling director, via release The Emerson College survey included data from 450 voters.
Poll: A week before the caucuses, Joe Biden leads an Iowa race that remains unsettled

One week before the opening Iowa caucuses, Joe Biden has pulled into the lead in Iowa, ahead of...
USATODAY.com - Published


