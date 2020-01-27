Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Parents Of Missing 25-Year-Old Speak Out After Stephanie Parze's Remains Found

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 25:20s - Published < > Embed
Parents Of Missing 25-Year-Old Speak Out After Stephanie Parze's Remains Found

Parents Of Missing 25-Year-Old Speak Out After Stephanie Parze's Remains Found

Edward and Sharlene Parze, missing 25-year-old Stephanie Parze, speak out on the recovery of their daughter's remains from a wooded area off Old Mill Road in Old Bridge Township.

CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parents Speak After Remains Of Missing 25-Year-Old Found, Ex-Boyfriend Charged In Murder [Video]Parents Speak After Remains Of Missing 25-Year-Old Found, Ex-Boyfriend Charged In Murder

Investigators identified the body found in Middlesex County as missing 25-year-old Stephanie Parze. Her parents, Edward and Sharlene, spoke out as invesigators named her dead boyfriend, John Ozbilgen...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:08Published

Parents Of Missing 25-Year-Old Speak Out After Daughter's Remains Found [Video]Parents Of Missing 25-Year-Old Speak Out After Daughter's Remains Found

Edward and Sharlene Parze, missing 25-year-old Stephanie Parze, speak out on the recovery of their daughter's remains from a wooded area off Old Mill Road in Old Bridge Township. CBSN New York's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 08:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.