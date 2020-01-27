Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kanye West Mourns Loss Of Kobe Bryant With Midnight Sunday Service

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Kanye West Mourns Loss Of Kobe Bryant With Midnight Sunday Service

Kanye West Mourns Loss Of Kobe Bryant With Midnight Sunday Service

Kanye West paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter during a midnight Sunday Service in Burbank, California.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash.

According to Business Insider, West was a Los Angeles Lakers fan and a friend of the NBA player.

West sang: "I was driving home.

They was leaving your jersey on the freeway, and I just broke down, broke down, broke down.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kanye West Honors Kobe Bryant at Midnight Sunday Service With Kirk Franklin & Chance the Rapper

Kanye West was a noted Kobe Bryant fan. The duo connected on multiple occasions, and Ye was even in...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSifyContactMusic


Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Mourn Kobe Bryant During Emotional Sunday Service

The tributes continue to pour in. On Sunday, the world was shocked to learn that basketball legend...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Sify



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kanye Cries During Kobe Bryant Dedication At Sunday Service [Video]Kanye Cries During Kobe Bryant Dedication At Sunday Service

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott reunite. Tinashe opens up. Plus, The Kardashian family reacts to the tragic news about Kobe, his daughter, and everyone who lost their lives.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:53Published

Heavy fog likely on Bryant crash investigators' radar [Video]Heavy fog likely on Bryant crash investigators' radar

Weather conditions appear likely to come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.