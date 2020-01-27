Kanye West Mourns Loss Of Kobe Bryant With Midnight Sunday Service

Kanye West paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter during a midnight Sunday Service in Burbank, California.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash.

According to Business Insider, West was a Los Angeles Lakers fan and a friend of the NBA player.

West sang: "I was driving home.

They was leaving your jersey on the freeway, and I just broke down, broke down, broke down.