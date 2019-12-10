Seattle police shootout wounds drug suspect: 'Everybody, chill!'

A suspected drug dealer was shot and wounded by police on a busy street in downtown Seattle, Washington.



Recent related videos from verified sources Police 'Investigation' Technique May Have Triggered Man's Suicide A Seattle police officer apparently used a ruse "for fun" to track down a hit-and-run suspect. And according to Newser, the effort seems to have seriously backfired. Two officers approached a West.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39Published 2 weeks ago Jersey City Shooting: Mayor Says 'Multiple Deceased' At The Scene Of Gunfight Mayor Steven Fulop says one officer is dead, another suffered serious injury from a gunshot wound and two more officers suffered shrapnel wounds in the shootout with suspect in Jersey City on Dec. 10,.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:30Published on December 10, 2019