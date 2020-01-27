Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Auction House Sotheby’s Uses Streetwear to Attract Younger Buyers

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Auction House Sotheby’s Uses Streetwear to Attract Younger Buyers

Auction House Sotheby’s Uses Streetwear to Attract Younger Buyers

The auction house is partnering with streetwear brand Highsnobiety to feature classic paintings on a series of T-shirts, hats, and hoodies to appeal to a younger demographic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Lisa_Elizabeth

Elizabeth (Lisa) RT @cheddar: Centuries-old auction house @Sothebys has partnered with streetwear brand @highsnobiety to bring the paintings of Dutch, Flemi… 7 hours ago

cheddar

Cheddar🧀 Centuries-old auction house @Sothebys has partnered with streetwear brand @highsnobiety to bring the paintings of D… https://t.co/rROjHrQ3PW 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.