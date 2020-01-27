Global  

Scottsboro Dock Fire

Scottsboro Dock Fire

Scottsboro Dock Fire

Several people living on boats at a dock at the Jackson County Park in Scottsboro died in a pre-dawn fire.

35 boats burned.
Were killed and dozens of boats destroyed this morning at jackson county park in scottsboro alabama.... multiple agencies are on the scene still searching for survivors.... news 12 now's taylor bishop joins us live with more.

jerimy1981

Jerimy RT @love4thegameAK: ‘35 boats on fire, people jumped into the water’: At least 8 dead in Tennessee River inferno (PHOTOS, VIDEOS) 🙏🏻🇺🇸🙏🏻🇺🇸… 34 seconds ago

JanJanWard

Jan RT @nytimes: Update: At least 8 people have died after a fire tore through a wooden dock at a marina in Scottsboro, Alabama, destroying doz… 1 minute ago

phylmurphy

Phyllis Murphy FFG Neverrr RT @yamkin1: At least 7 feared dead after huge fire rips through Alabama boat dock #fire #boats #emergency #TennesseeRiver #scottsboro #ala… 1 minute ago

connerwzdx

Conner Board Eight people now confirmed dead in Scottsboro. Officials are still investigating the fire and figuring out more det… https://t.co/8TpFLCNKjt 2 minutes ago

ArmandVervaeck

Armand Vervaeck🎗️ RT @RT_com: ‘35 boats on fire, people jumped into the water’: At least 8 dead in #TennesseeRiver inferno VIDEOS OF FIRE: https://t.co/yd7Q… 2 minutes ago

EnergyauditorER

Smithlow RT @ABC: Multiple people died when a massive fire swept through a dock on a river in Alabama and destroyed 35 boats. At least eight people… 2 minutes ago

2vmk2

VMK RT @AP: BREAKING: At least eight people were killed in an explosive fire at a boat dock in Scottsboro, Alabama, the fire chief says. https:… 3 minutes ago

WTVYNews4

WTVYNews4 At least eight people were killed in an explosive fire at a boat dock in Scottsboro, Alabama, the fire chief says.… https://t.co/WzbYi4FR6P 3 minutes ago


Video of deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock [Video]Video of deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock

Video of deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock

8 people killed, 35 boats destroyed in fire at Scottsboro boat dock [Video]8 people killed, 35 boats destroyed in fire at Scottsboro boat dock

8 people killed, 35 boats destroyed in fire at Scottsboro boat dock

