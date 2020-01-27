Global  

Selena Gomez Says She Was a 'Victim to Abuse' in Relationship With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Says She Was a 'Victim to Abuse' in Relationship With Justin Bieber Gomez spoke about her ex-boyfriend in an interview with NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro on Sunday.

Selena Gomez, via NPR Selena Gomez, via NPR When asked by Garcia-Navarro if she was referring to emotional abuse, Gomez said, "Yes." Gomez's latest single, “Lose You to Love Me,” speaks about her relationship with Bieber, which ended in March 2018.

Selena Gomez, via NPR Selena Gomez, via NPR 'Rare' became Gomez's third album to top the 'Billboard' 200 last week.
