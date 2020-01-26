Coronavirus Confirmed In Arizona

A person infected with the new coronavirus is confirmed to be in Arizona, according to a release from...



Recent related videos from verified sources UArizona issues health alert for coronavirus The Campus Health Center at the University of Arizona is offering tips for travelers and people who have recently traveled to China. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:29Published 6 hours ago First official confirmed case of Coronavirus in Arizona By: abc15.com staff One case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) have.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:10Published 7 hours ago