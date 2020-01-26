Global  

Coronavirus Confirmed In Arizona

Novel coronavirus diagnosed in Arizona. What the Arizona health department wants you to know

The Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ answered media questions regarding...
azcentral.com - Published

First case of coronavirus reaches Arizona, fifth person infected

A person infected with the new coronavirus is confirmed to be in Arizona, according to a release from...
azcentral.com - Published


UArizona issues health alert for coronavirus [Video]UArizona issues health alert for coronavirus

The Campus Health Center at the University of Arizona is offering tips for travelers and people who have recently traveled to China.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:29Published

First official confirmed case of Coronavirus in Arizona [Video]First official confirmed case of Coronavirus in Arizona

By: abc15.com staff One case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) have..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published

