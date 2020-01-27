Global  

'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming

'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming

'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant didn’t just affect sports fans but gamers as well.

"NBA 2K20," a popular basketball game, paid tribute to Bryant with a banner acknowledging his death in the game.

According to Business Insider, gamers are taking it a step further with their own personal tributes.

Players have intentionally suffered 24-second shot clock violations and 8-second half-court violations.

These violations are made to honor the two numbers Bryant wore in the Los Angeles Lakers.
