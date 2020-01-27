'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant didn’t just affect sports fans but gamers as well.

"NBA 2K20," a popular basketball game, paid tribute to Bryant with a banner acknowledging his death in the game.

According to Business Insider, gamers are taking it a step further with their own personal tributes.

Players have intentionally suffered 24-second shot clock violations and 8-second half-court violations.

These violations are made to honor the two numbers Bryant wore in the Los Angeles Lakers.