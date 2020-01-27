Global  

Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign Amid Kobe Bryant’s Death, Will Air Ad During Super Bowl

Planters hits the pause button on its ad campaign, according to multiple reports.
Planters pauses Mr. Peanut 'death' campaign after Kobe Bryant's passing

The mascot's funeral was set for the third quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.
PRWeek - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Planters pauses Super Bowl ad campaign over death of Mr. Peanut in wake of crash that killed Kobe Bryant, eight others

Planters has paused its ad campaign about the fictional death of its mascot, Mr. Peanut, in the wake...
USATODAY.com - Published


535mediaPGH

535media PGH Planters has hit pause on its #RIPeanut Super Bowl campaign, which saw the demise of the brand’s iconic mascot, Mr.… https://t.co/zyMLAYrrFZ 43 minutes ago

Dayngr

Dayngr Thank you for keeping it classy @mrpeanut • Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign, Will Air Super Bowl Spot – Adweek https://t.co/IUNJSlY8rb 1 hour ago

scooty2frooty

Mr. Peanut's mangled corpse RT @Adweek: JUST IN | Planters pauses #RIPeanut campaign, but its Super Bowl funeral ad for Mr. Peanut will air as planned. https://t.co/gy… 2 hours ago

UnsortedCo

Unsorted.co Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign—but Will Still Air Super Bowl Spot https://t.co/5SQKpi28G3 3 hours ago

dmedialab

Disrupt MediaLab Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign—but Will Still Air Super Bowl Spot https://t.co/oPxRqOijIP via @adweek https://t.co/j1e7VzLTUh 3 hours ago

ChrisAriens

Chris Ariens RT @dianapearl_: yes, planters has paused its mr. peanut campaign, but their super bowl sunday plans have not changed: https://t.co/yAr8gmn… 3 hours ago

dianapearl_

Diana Pearl yes, planters has paused its mr. peanut campaign, but their super bowl sunday plans have not changed: https://t.co/yAr8gmnDi2 3 hours ago

lcs1122

임철수(Hi Consulting) RT @marshawright: #MARKETING NEWS: Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign—but Will Still Air Super Bowl Spot https://t.co/tUJCmqleXb #socialmed… 3 hours ago


Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps

On the show today: Kobe Bryant's tragic loss reaches well beyond the court into tech, from investments in Fortnite, Alibaba and more; Security concerns over the Iowa Caucus app continue to mount;..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

KPIX 5 IN MIAMI: Players and fans gathering in Miami for Super Bowl LIV mourn the death of sports great Kobe Bryant [Video]KPIX 5 IN MIAMI: Players and fans gathering in Miami for Super Bowl LIV mourn the death of sports great Kobe Bryant

Players and fans gathering in Miami for Super Bowl LIV mourn the death of sports great Kobe Bryant

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:05Published

