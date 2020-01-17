Sophie Piper and Connor Durman up for Love Island elimination

The duo received the fewest number of votes from the public on Sunday's (26th January) episode of the ITV2 reality show.

And their failure to impress viewers means they're now both eligible to be sent home from the villa, although only one of them will be eliminated.

Show host Laura Whitmore arrived in the villa on Sunday to give the islanders the news, and dropped the bombshell that it would be up to the rest of the couples to choose which one of their pals goes home.

Laura said: The news came as a shock to the islanders, as Siannise and Nas managed to gain more votes despite not actually being romantically interested in each other.

Siannise chose to couple up with Nas earlier this week to save him from elimination and give him a chance to find love, after she was left unable to choose the man she wanted when Rebecca swooped in and stole away Luke T.