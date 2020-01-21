Global  

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rule out album

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rule out album

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rule out album

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have no plans to make an album together.

The couple previously released 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart' in 2016 and recently collaborated again on 'Nobody But You' and though they aren't planning to explore their musical partnership in a full record, the No Doubt singer just feels lucky that the country superstar agreed to "share his talent" with him.

Asked if they'll make an album together on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards Blake told E!: Gwen agreed: The couple went on to perform their latest duet during the Grammys but had no nerves ahead of their segment as they're so used to singing together.

Blake never planned for 'Nobody But You' to be a duet but realised it would be "perfect" for himself and his partner of four years when he saw her listening to it in the gym.
