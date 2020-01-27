Selena Gomez Reacts To Demi Lovato Grammys Performance In Emotional Letter | RECAP 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 03:37s - Published Selena Gomez Reacts To Demi Lovato Grammys Performance In Emotional Letter | RECAP Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, BTS, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Camila Cabello, and more make our Grammys 2020 recap. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys Lovato performed "Anyone" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The single, written days before her overdose in July 2018, was released following.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17Published 4 hours ago Demi Lovato’s Heartbreaking Grammys Performance The singer made a triumphant return to the Grammys stage for her first performance since her 2018 hospitalization. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:38Published 4 hours ago