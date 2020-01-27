Global  

Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign Amid Kobe Bryant’s Death, Will Air Ad During Super Bowl

Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign Amid Kobe Bryant's Death, Will Air Ad During Super Bowl

Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign Amid Kobe Bryant’s Death, Will Air Ad During Super Bowl

Planters hits the pause button on its ad campaign, according to multiple reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Planters pauses Mr. Peanut 'death' campaign after Kobe Bryant's passing

The mascot's funeral was set for the third quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.
PRWeek - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Planters pauses Super Bowl ad campaign over death of Mr. Peanut in wake of crash that killed Kobe Bryant, eight others

Planters has paused its ad campaign about the fictional death of its mascot, Mr. Peanut, in the wake...
USATODAY.com - Published


photohuang

PETER HUANG Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign, Will Air Super Bowl Spot – Adweek https://t.co/IRYSRTFYoG 31 minutes ago

PandanSocial

Pandan Social Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign—but Will Still Air Super Bowl Spot https://t.co/AMIVj7gdoN https://t.co/WbDekZPzju 2 hours ago

bitcoinconnect

All Express News Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign—but Will Still Air Super Bowl Spot ==> https://t.co/i1bqriDqNT <== #superbowl… https://t.co/9BwnMNaEcw 2 hours ago

agency_15

FIFTEEN In response to the crash that killed Kobe Bryant & his daughter, Planters pauses paid social media for its pre-… https://t.co/N5Rvlfptk5 2 hours ago

535mediaPGH

535media PGH Planters has hit pause on its #RIPeanut Super Bowl campaign, which saw the demise of the brand’s iconic mascot, Mr.… https://t.co/zyMLAYrrFZ 3 hours ago

Dayngr

Dayngr Thank you for keeping it classy @mrpeanut • Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign, Will Air Super Bowl Spot – Adweek https://t.co/IUNJSlY8rb 4 hours ago

scooty2frooty

Mr. Peanut's mangled corpse RT @Adweek: JUST IN | Planters pauses #RIPeanut campaign, but its Super Bowl funeral ad for Mr. Peanut will air as planned. https://t.co/gy… 4 hours ago

UnsortedCo

Unsorted.co Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign—but Will Still Air Super Bowl Spot https://t.co/5SQKpi28G3 5 hours ago


North Texans Remember Kobe Bryant [Video]North Texans Remember Kobe Bryant

This is the week which stores like this one are usually promoting the super bowl teams. Now they are racing to put out as much Laker and Kobe Bryant merchandise as possible.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:52Published

Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps

On the show today: Kobe Bryant's tragic loss reaches well beyond the court into tech, from investments in Fortnite, Alibaba and more; Security concerns over the Iowa Caucus app continue to mount;..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

