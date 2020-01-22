Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chinese New Year; Golden Gate Restaurant

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Chinese New Year; Golden Gate RestaurantChinese New Year celebrated at Golden Gate Restaurant in Waukesha
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brianhicks

Brian Hicks Well I’m two blocks away from the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory and it’s Chinese New Year’s Eve so I can’t *not* go see it right? 3 days ago

dvwhat

Jon Jones @HgaHillary No, I don’t think we’ll make it down there this weekend. We do have a day in Golden Gate Park coming up… https://t.co/pGrxBIv7LG 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zoo staff hold underwater aquarium show to mark Chinese New Year [Video]Zoo staff hold underwater aquarium show to mark Chinese New Year

An aquarium hosted a special underwater lion dance show to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Staff at the Chiang Mai Zoo in northern Thailand, donned red and golden silk clothes and diving equipment..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:17Published

China to implement single-use plastic ban over 5 years [Video]China to implement single-use plastic ban over 5 years

BEIJING — China will be implementing a ban on single-use plastics over the next five years. A new policy will ban plastic bags in all major Chinese cities, such as Shanghai and Beijing, by the end..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.