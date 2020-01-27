Can Mahomes Reverse the Madden Curse?

Connor Johnson Did Patrick Mahomes reverse the Madden curse? https://t.co/oZDrWB6zDn 8 hours ago

Poppa ScOOp ⛵️ Mahomes privelaged light skin helped him reverse the Madden curse for the start on Black History month, live on bro… https://t.co/77M8uM2yO6 20 hours ago

It’s My Kobe Year 😝 RT @Don_Won_23: @ESPNStatsInfo @ESPNNFL Madden Curse and 49ers: Im bout to end this whole mans career Pat Mahomes: Uno Reverse 21 hours ago

Donovan Williams @ESPNStatsInfo @ESPNNFL Madden Curse and 49ers: Im bout to end this whole mans career Pat Mahomes: Uno Reverse 21 hours ago

Donovan Williams @nflnetwork @Chiefs @tkelce Madden Curse and 49ers: Im bout to end this whole mans career Pat Mahomes: Uno Reverse 21 hours ago

Wesley L. RT @DarrylBetheaJr1: Pat Mahomes, first player in NFL history to reverse the Madden curse to work in his favor 😂 #maddencurse #PatrickMahom… 22 hours ago

Cor(ayy lmao) Mahomes the first man in history to reverse the madden curse 22 hours ago