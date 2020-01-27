Bolton's Bombshell: Call For Impeachment Witnesses Grow



Tweets about this Toni Carron RT @politico: A bombshell report about President Donald Trump’s handling of military aid to Ukraine could jump-start Democrats’ efforts to… 1 minute ago (((Bob Reynolds))) RT @seungminkim: NYT bombshell could significantly change the calculus on witnesses in the trial. One senior GOP official says: "The odds o… 2 minutes ago willa percy Bolton bombshell ramps up the pressure on Senate Republicans to call impeachment witnesses https://t.co/PvaTeukGBt 16 minutes ago Wayne Geiselman Bolton bombshell ramps up the pressure on Senate Republicans to call impeachment witnesses https://t.co/pGxUICrVxQ 20 minutes ago denny keller RT @CGTNOfficial: With a bombshell coming from former National Security Adviser John Bolton, will the Republicans finally call for new witn… 24 minutes ago Carol J RT @MotherJones: The Bolton bombshell could turn the impeachment trial upside down. https://t.co/AZjiks8YHx 26 minutes ago Kennith Lassalle Bolton bombshell ramps up the pressure on Senate Republicans to call impeachment witnesses https://t.co/BHkkmWoPG9 33 minutes ago Rick Cooley Bolton bombshell ramps up the pressure on Senate Republicans to call impeachment witnesses https://t.co/r5b6eDsQF6… https://t.co/r755ATrKLb 33 minutes ago