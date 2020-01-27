Global  

Bolton's Bombshell: Call For Impeachment Witnesses Grow

Bolton's Bombshell: Call For Impeachment Witnesses GrowBolton's Bombshell: Call For Impeachment Witnesses Grow
Recent related videos from verified sources

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations [Video]GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump's impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts Trump's versions of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published

Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment [Video]Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

In an outline of his new book, John Bolton wrote that President Donald Trump told him to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until the country looked into Trump’s political rival.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:06Published

