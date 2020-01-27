Global  

Democrats Call For John Bolton To Testify About Claim President Told Him He Wanted To Freeze Aid To Ukraine

Skyler Henry reports on new calls for testimony in Senate impeachment trial after new John Bolton revelation (1-27-2020)
Bolton's claim on Ukraine aid overshadows Trump defence at trial

New York, Jan 28 (IANS) At least three Republican senators have said they were open to witnesses like...
Sify - Published

Trump: 'Nothing was ever said to John Bolton'

President Donald Trump says a claim by former national security adviser John Bolton that Trump wanted...
USATODAY.com - Published


Way2gosassy

Connie RT @jentaub: ☎️ It’s go time. We are calling our US Senators today to demand they subpoena John Bolton now. Yes. Call them even if they are… 3 seconds ago

wwg1wgatx

Cult #45 RT @MichaelTruGrit: Rat Bastard Mitt Romney is apparently joining democrats to call John Bolton as a witness. 2 minutes ago

cr627

Aggressively America RT @charliekirk11: Democrats say we have to call John Bolton as a witness because he "heard directly from Trump that Ukraine aid was tied t… 2 minutes ago

SarasotaMermaid

Sarasota Mermaid ☎️ It’s go time. Call your US Senators today to demand they subpoena John Bolton now. Yes, call them even if they… https://t.co/6c5JSUGTzb 6 minutes ago


'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney [Video]'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Latest On Impeachment Of President Trump [Video]Latest On Impeachment Of President Trump

Democrats are ratcheting up the pressure for former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify at the president's trial.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published

