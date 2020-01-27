Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump

Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump

Mike Purpura, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team defending him in the Senate impeachment trial, said the House managers' evidence presented against Trump actually "exonerate" him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump

"The facts and evidence of the case the House managers have brought exonerate the president," Purpura said on Monday.

Purpura, 50, is a deputy White House counsel.

Senate Republicans so far have refused to allow any witnesses or new evidence in the trial that will determine whether Trump is removed from office.

Trump's legal team on Monday resumed its presentation of opening arguments in the trial, including remarks by Ken Starr, the former independent counsel whose investigation paved the way for the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, in 1998.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ryyple

Stan Simon It "appears" that POTUS' attorney's covered the main points in their defense of POTUS against the farce that the De… https://t.co/PzAYUSNN3E 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.