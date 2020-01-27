Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump

"The facts and evidence of the case the House managers have brought exonerate the president," Purpura said on Monday.

Purpura, 50, is a deputy White House counsel.

Senate Republicans so far have refused to allow any witnesses or new evidence in the trial that will determine whether Trump is removed from office.

Trump's legal team on Monday resumed its presentation of opening arguments in the trial, including remarks by Ken Starr, the former independent counsel whose investigation paved the way for the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, in 1998.