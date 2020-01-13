Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Maple Ridge Man Jumps on Moving Vehicle

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Maple Ridge Man Jumps on Moving Vehicle

Maple Ridge Man Jumps on Moving Vehicle

Occurred on January 25, 2020 / Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada Info from Licensor: A man was seen climbing onto a car and clinging to it as it drove away.

There is no information at his time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Pleads Guilty To Beating Mom To Death [Video]Man Pleads Guilty To Beating Mom To Death

A Maple Grove man pleaded guilty to beating his mother to death, reports Amelia Santaniello (0:23). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 14, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:23Published

Wheat Ridge man seeks help finding stolen truck loaded with welding equipment [Video]Wheat Ridge man seeks help finding stolen truck loaded with welding equipment

A Wheat Ridge man reached out to Contact7 after discovering that thieves took his prized pickup truck, loaded with welding equipment .

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.