Super Bowl proposition betting

The day as we - continue to follow this story.- - - - - it's a unique type of betting - that's ramped up for the nfl- playoffs, - and now it's available for the- super bowl.

- the draftkings at scarlet pearl- sportsbook is now accepting - proposition bets for super bowl- 54 between the kansas city- chiefs and san fransisco 49ers.- over 50 proposition bets are- available to bet on for the - super bowl, including scenarios- such as who will- score the first touchdown or th- longest touchdown, as - well as if there will be a- safety over the course of the - game.

- - "we're seeing a lot of interest in the chiefs,- they the slight favorite and- that's where most of the money- is, and all those little extra- tidbits of bets, like i said, - who will throw the longest- - - - touchdown, the first touchdown,- will there be a play in every - quarter of the game, all of - these things- keep your interest going- throughout the entire game."

Proposition bets will be- - - - accepted until kickoff of the - big game