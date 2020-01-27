Global  

Bar Louie Files For Bankruptcy After Closing Dozens Of Restaurants

Bar Louie, a restaurant chain known for its cocktails and burgers, has filed for bankruptcy and closed dozens of locations.

Katie Johnston reports.
