US prosecutor: Andrew uncooperative in Epstein investigation

The Duke of York has "provided zero cooperation" to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry, a US prosecutor has said.

Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein's New York mansion, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Andrew's lawyers had been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI who requested to interview him as part of the investigation.
