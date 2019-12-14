HS BB: Henderson County Takes Down Central 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEVV - Published HS BB: Henderson County Takes Down Central HS BB: Henderson County Takes Down Central 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HS BB: Henderson County Takes Down Central Border battle as henderson county visits central. The colonels look to take down their third ???c school of the season. 1st quarter.. Marquon swanigan getting the board.. Bucket.. And the foul.. Central knots things up after the 3 point play. Very next possession.. Henderson county strikes back. Luke fulkerson dives baseline and gets the floater to fall.. Colonels back up two. They continue to see? Saw.. Caiden byrd kissing one off the glass.. The bears eventually building an 11 point lead.. But the colonels complete the comeback.. Xavier bugg with a 3 in it's purest form.. Henderson





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources HS GBB: Henderson County Tops Central; Colonels Snap 2 Game Skid HS GBB: Henderson County Tops Central; Colonels Snap 2 Game Skid Credit: WEVVPublished on December 14, 2019