Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > HS BB: Henderson County Takes Down Central

HS BB: Henderson County Takes Down Central

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
HS BB: Henderson County Takes Down CentralHS BB: Henderson County Takes Down Central
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

HS BB: Henderson County Takes Down Central

Border battle as henderson county visits central.

The colonels look to take down their third ???c school of the season.

1st quarter..

Marquon swanigan getting the board..

Bucket..

And the foul..

Central knots things up after the 3 point play.

Very next possession..

Henderson county strikes back.

Luke fulkerson dives baseline and gets the floater to fall..

Colonels back up two.

They continue to see?

Saw..

Caiden byrd kissing one off the glass..

The bears eventually building an 11 point lead..

But the colonels complete the comeback..

Xavier bugg with a 3 in it's purest form..

Henderson




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

HS GBB: Henderson County Tops Central; Colonels Snap 2 Game Skid [Video]HS GBB: Henderson County Tops Central; Colonels Snap 2 Game Skid

HS GBB: Henderson County Tops Central; Colonels Snap 2 Game Skid

Credit: WEVVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.