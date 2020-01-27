Billie Eilish Wins All 4 Major Categories at 2020 Grammys | THR News

Mickey Carton Billie Eilish has made #GRAMMYS history as she sweeps all 4 major categories. During her acceptance speech she told… https://t.co/O51duUrovZ 1 hour ago

J Redding-Jones RT @VogueRunway: .@billieeilish is the first woman to win four major Grammy Awards—but that's not the only way she made #Grammys history. h… 2 hours ago

Vogue Runway .@billieeilish is the first woman to win four major Grammy Awards—but that's not the only way she made #Grammys his… https://t.co/VDWsLoSX62 2 hours ago

URBAN 96.5 RADIO Billie Eilish Made So Much History at the 2020 Grammys With All Her Wins! Billie Eilish is quickly making history.… https://t.co/ciu0QVIL2P 2 hours ago

Far Out Magazine .@billieeilish is just getting started https://t.co/5alju1DQan 3 hours ago

TeamHopeBBHopeLoganSpencerAnnikaNoelleScottClifton RT @CBSThisMorning: From the opening notes of Sunday’s #GRAMMYs awards, Kobe Bryant’s memory was in the hearts and minds of the artists on… 4 hours ago

East Coast Radio Billie Eilish wins all four major awards including the prestigious Album of the Year prize. https://t.co/riYtAqnpV2 https://t.co/3xURfpxHCm 5 hours ago