Former Teammates Of Kobe Bryant, Current Lower Merion Students React To Tragic Death Of Bryant
MATT, THANK YOU.LETS GO TO JOE HOLDEN ATLOWER MERION HIGH SCHOOL.WE UNDERSTAND YOU TALKED TOTHE FORMER TEAMMATES OFBRYANTS AS WELL AS CURRENTSTUDENTS THERE, JOE.REPORTER: THAT IS RIGHT,ALEX IT HAS BEEN A VERY TOUGHDAY AT LOWER MERION HIGHSCHOOL.STUDENTS, STAFF, TEACHERS,PAUSING FOR 33 SECONDS TOBEGIN THE SCHOOL DAY, A MOMENTOF SILENCE, THAT WAS THENUMBER, KOBE BRYANT WORE HEREWHILE PLAYING AT LOWER MERIONHIGH SCHOOL.MANY STUDENTS ALSO, CHOOSINGTO WEAR THE COLOR BLACK IN HISMEMORY.A MEMORIAL OUTSIDE THE JIMCONTINUES TO GROW, FLOWERS,BASKETBALL WITH MESSAGES ARELEFT TO PAY TRIBUTE TO THE1996 LOWER MERION GRADUATE WHOWENT RIGHT INTO THE NBA.THE HIGH SCHOOL INVITEDMEMBERS OF THE PRESS INSIDE TOSPEAK WITH CURRENT MEMBERS, OFTHE MENS AND WOMEN'SBASKETBALL TEAMS ALONG WITHALUMNI AND SOME OF THE KOBEBRYANT'S FRIENDS.THEY SHARED MEMORIES, STORIESOF HIS INFLUENCE, OVER THEIROWN LIVES.I WENT TO SCHOOL WITH KOBE.I WAS A YEAR AHEAD OF HIM.WE PLAYED BASKETBALL ON THESAME TIME FROM MY SOPHOMOREYEAR TO WHEN I GRADUATED ANDREMAINED FRIENDS EVER SINCETHEN.SUCH A HUGE LOSS FOR EVERYBODYAND MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS GOOUT TO VANESSA AND THE GIRLSAND THE BRYANT FAMILY.IT IS SHOCKING BECAUSE ITJUST HAPPENED.IN ONE REALLY KNOWS WHAT TOTHINK OR WHAT TO SAY BUT JUSTLIKE THE MOOD'S KIND OF DOWNIN THE SCHOOL.HE REPRESENTS LOWER MERION ALLACROSS THE WORLD.PEOPLE DON'T KNOW HOW TO REACTRIGHT NOW.REPORTER: OF COURSE OTHERTHAN THIS CLOUD CAST ACROSSTHE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND ENTIRECOUNTRY WITH THIS NEWS, IT WASIN AN OTHERWISE NORMAL SCHOOLDAY ACCORDING TO OFFICIALS.THERE WILL BE A MOMENT OFSILENCE TONIGHT TO START THELOWER MERION TOWNSHIP SCHOOLBOARD MEETING, THAT IS SET FORTHIS EVENING.LIVE OUTSIDE OF THE LOWERMERION HIGH SCHOOL JOE HOLDEN