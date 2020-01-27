Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Survivors mark 75 years since Auschwitz liberation

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Survivors mark 75 years since Auschwitz liberation

Survivors mark 75 years since Auschwitz liberation

Around 200 survivors of the Nazi extermination camp gathered to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its liberation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

75 Years After Auschwitz Liberation, Survivors Urge World To Remember

"People should look at this place and think about our moral responsibility," says Pawel Sawicki, a...
NPR - Published

Remembering Auschwitz: 75 years since camp's liberation

Survivors attend memorial ceremony to mark 75 years since Soviet army liberated Auschwitz...
Al Jazeera - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

aga_marta

Aga RT @reuterspictures: A survivor sheds a tear during a wreath-laying ceremony at the 'death wall' at Auschwitz, as aging Holocaust survivors… 1 minute ago

nicolefer_

Nicole Fernandez RT @ajplus: Holocaust survivors gathered at Auschwitz to mark 75 years since the Nazi death camp was liberated. Many wore stripes to symbol… 2 minutes ago

malexanderFL

M.Alexander RT @malexanderFL: Survivors, world leaders at Auschwitz mark 75 years since its liberation https://t.co/d466ZHBL25 via @timesofisrael 3 minutes ago

_Trina_Maria_

Trina 💫 RT @KensingtonRoyal: The Duchess of Cambridge has taken two photographs of Holocaust survivors and their grandchildren as part of a project… 4 minutes ago

ar32513552

David&Linda RT @CUFI_UK: 200 Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz to mark 75 years since liberation https://t.co/levMqzUuSk 7 minutes ago

Lincurt

Linda Thompson RT @RoyalFamily: The portraits will be part of a new exhibition which will open later this year, bringing together 75 powerful images of su… 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Auschwitz prisoners gathered to commemorate the Holocaust, 75 years after liberation [Video]Former Auschwitz prisoners gathered to commemorate the Holocaust, 75 years after liberation

The wreath-laying ceremony with the participation of former prisoners and Polish president Andrzej Duda inaugurated the commemoration of the Auschwitz Nazi Death camp's liberation by the Red Army on..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published

It has been 75 years since the Holocaust [Video]It has been 75 years since the Holocaust

Today marks 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, marking the end of the Holocaust

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.