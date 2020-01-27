ITZY Loves That Artists Like Day6 Are Covering Their Hit Song, "DALLA DALLA"

ITZY talks about what it's like to have other artists/groups they look up to covering their hit song, "달라달라(DALLA DALLA)", and how it feels for the song to have become so popular.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"