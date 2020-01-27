Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

ITZY Loves That Artists Like Day6 Are Covering Their Hit Song, "DALLA DALLA"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
ITZY Loves That Artists Like Day6 Are Covering Their Hit Song, 'DALLA DALLA'

ITZY Loves That Artists Like Day6 Are Covering Their Hit Song, "DALLA DALLA"

ITZY talks about what it's like to have other artists/groups they look up to covering their hit song, "달라달라(DALLA DALLA)", and how it feels for the song to have become so popular.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

K-Pop Girl Group ITZY Talks 'ITZY? ITZY!', The ITZY Premiere Showcase Tour [Video]K-Pop Girl Group ITZY Talks "ITZY? ITZY!", The ITZY Premiere Showcase Tour

With over 1.8M monthly listeners on Spotify alone, ITZY has captured the hearts of fans globally with their undeniable charisma and confidence, empowering anthems and eye-catching visuals. Kicking off..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 24:09Published

Why MIDZYs Are So Important To ITZY & What's Next's For The Group [Video]Why MIDZYs Are So Important To ITZY & What's Next's For The Group

Rising K-pop girl group ITZY shares why they love to live stream and communicate with their fandom, MIDZY. The group also reveals what they're working on next. BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.