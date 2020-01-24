Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Catfish’ Hosts Nev Schulman & Kamie Crawford Explain Why People Make Fake Dating Profiles

‘Catfish’ Hosts Nev Schulman & Kamie Crawford Explain Why People Make Fake Dating Profiles

Video Credit: OK Magazine - Duration: 05:01s - Published < > Embed
‘Catfish’ Hosts Nev Schulman & Kamie Crawford Explain Why People Make Fake Dating Profiles

‘Catfish’ Hosts Nev Schulman & Kamie Crawford Explain Why People Make Fake Dating Profiles

Catfish host Nev Schulman and new full-time host Kamie Crawford are back on MTV to find people who have made fake dating profiles!

The cohosts spoke to OKMagazine.com and explained the rationale behind people catfishing.

“Some people want attention.

They don’t care where it comes from good or bad,” Kamie, 27, told OK!.

“Some people just want love and affection from anyone and it’s hard to make those connections in real life.” Nev, 35 added, “Even on a more basic level, when you’re good at something you do it a lot.” Watch the video above and let us know what you think in the comments below!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Artists create satirical fake Amazon dating app [Video]Artists create satirical fake Amazon dating app

A group of content creators recently decided to combine online shopping and online dating into a very fake, but very real looking app, Amazon Dating. The creators, Suzy Shinn and Ani Acopian..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published

‘Catfish’ Star Nev Schulman & Wife Lauren Want Another Baby! [Video]‘Catfish’ Star Nev Schulman & Wife Lauren Want Another Baby!

Nev Schulman and his wife Lauren have babies on the brain! In an exclusive video with OKMagazine.com, he and Catfish cohost Kamie Crawford revealed what they see in the future for them in their..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 05:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.