‘Catfish’ Hosts Nev Schulman & Kamie Crawford Explain Why People Make Fake Dating Profiles

Catfish host Nev Schulman and new full-time host Kamie Crawford are back on MTV to find people who have made fake dating profiles!

The cohosts spoke to OKMagazine.com and explained the rationale behind people catfishing.

“Some people want attention.

They don’t care where it comes from good or bad,” Kamie, 27, told OK!.

“Some people just want love and affection from anyone and it’s hard to make those connections in real life.” Nev, 35 added, “Even on a more basic level, when you’re good at something you do it a lot.” Watch the video above and let us know what you think in the comments below!