The Music Community Shows Support for Demi Lovato After Emotional 2020 Grammys Comeback Performance | Billboard News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:43s - Published The Music Community Shows Support for Demi Lovato After Emotional 2020 Grammys Comeback Performance | Billboard News Demi Lovato's first live performance in two years at Sunday night's (Jan. 26) 2020 Grammy Awards brought tears to many eyes, as well as high praise from some peers.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Staytripper Support your local community by attending events near you! From small local shows to music and food festivals, find… https://t.co/3dmBMuTkBj 3 days ago Sandra Siliezar RT @MrMackMusic: To have made it as a Top 10 Finalist for the 2020 Music & Arts Music Educator of the Year Award is truly an honor, but mor… 4 days ago Mr. Mack's Music Class To have made it as a Top 10 Finalist for the 2020 Music & Arts Music Educator of the Year Award is truly an honor,… https://t.co/vh8eIF6VR4 1 week ago