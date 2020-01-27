Over 400,000 Fans Call For NBA to Immortalize Kobe Bryant in New Logo

A recent petition posted on change.org is demanding the NBA remake their logo to include basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant tragically died on Jan.

26 in a helicopter crash with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

He was one of the highest regarded players in the history of the league, with five NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, and 18 NBA All-Star selections.

According to the petition’s description, making Bryant the new NBA logo would “immortalize him forever.” Nick M, via change.org So far 425,100 people have signed on in support of replacing the NBA logo with Bryant.

The current NBA logo, commissioned in 1969, features a silhouette of former Lakers legend Jerry West.