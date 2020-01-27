Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dad Entertains Daughter by Beatboxing and Dancing for Her

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:11s - Published < > Embed
Dad Entertains Daughter by Beatboxing and Dancing for Her

Dad Entertains Daughter by Beatboxing and Dancing for Her

This dad entertained her baby daughter by standing in front of her and beatboxing and dancing.

The little girl enjoyed the performance given by her dad and burst out into happy giggles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.