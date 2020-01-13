Three Tax Breaks For College Students

College students may pay a lot for their education but they’re also eligible for tax credits and deductions.

According to Business Insider, here are three tax breaks every U.S. college student should know about.

1.

The American Opportunity Tax Credit can provide a credit of up to $2,500.

2.

The Lifetime Learning Tax Credit can provide a $2,000 non-refundable tax credit.

3.

If students have loan they can deduct up to $2,500 worth of interest paid in a deduction.