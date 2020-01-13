Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Three Tax Breaks For College Students

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Three Tax Breaks For College Students

Three Tax Breaks For College Students

College students may pay a lot for their education but they’re also eligible for tax credits and deductions.

According to Business Insider, here are three tax breaks every U.S. college student should know about.

1.

The American Opportunity Tax Credit can provide a credit of up to $2,500.

2.

The Lifetime Learning Tax Credit can provide a $2,000 non-refundable tax credit.

3.

If students have loan they can deduct up to $2,500 worth of interest paid in a deduction.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Three Tax Breaks For College Students

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

4 People In Texas Tested For Coronavirus, Including Students At Baylor & Texas A&M Universities [Video]4 People In Texas Tested For Coronavirus, Including Students At Baylor & Texas A&M Universities

Results for one of the people have come back negative according to the state, but results for three others are still pending.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:10Published

Governor Hogan Awards $9M In Tax Credits For Student Loan Debt [Video]Governor Hogan Awards $9M In Tax Credits For Student Loan Debt

Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland Higher Education Commission Secretary Dr. James Fielder announced nearly $9 million in tax credits for 9,600 Maryland residents with student loan debt. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.