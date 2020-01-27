The Locker Room: High School Hoops (1/24)

With that good evening and welcome inside the locker room boys and girls..

Pete it's been pretty well documented on this show how good the homestead girls have been in s-a-c play, right?yeah in case you've forgotten..

Sparty has been dominant in s-a-c play...four years in the conference..

Four s-a-c titles... zero losses in conference play...that dominance of course has continued in to this season... the spartans are 7-0 in s-a-c play this year..

And with a win tonight could wrap up a fifth straight conference crown...to by hey arena we go... sparty paying north side a visit tonight....buckets hard to come by for the legends in this one... end of the first half... already down big... ja'shanek brooks gets the bucket... north side heads in to half down 44-6...and as you could imagine... it never got much closer from there... third quarter... sydney graber gets the kiss off the rim... later on... ayanna patterson takes the pass inside... she drops in the shot off the glass...then... patterson on the other end... feeds inside to amber austin... that's another easy deuce....and then... rylie parker joins in on the fun... she buries the triple from straightaway... homestead goes up 44...and they roll to their fifth straight s-a-c title 85-15 the final... 3 ???so homestead winning tonight means south side and carroll are playing for second place in the s-a-c... both teams come in with 6-1 records in conference..???senior night for miss.

Jaci jones, so you know she had to ball... first quarter, jones gets to her spot and finishes with the little teardrop... that gives the archers the early lead..

???but carroll takes control after that... nice pass from the freshman saniya jackson..

Into the corner for a wide open emily parrett three... she finished with 11 on the night..???mark redding has to like that, and he'll like this as well... this time it's the other half of the talented jackson twins making a play... nevaeh knocks down the jumper... part of a 12-2 carroll run that puts them up eight..???south side couldn't buy a bucket for a while... finally late in the first quarter they're able to get one to go... olivia smith bangs a trey ball... deficit down to five..???but too much delane sheets tonight... sheets leads the way with 16, as the chargers get an impressive road win, 56-41 your final... ???over at luers, it's the battle of the bishops as the bishop dwenger saints pay lydia reimbold and bishop luers a visit...???first half was all knights... late second quarter, reimbold doing it on her own... pulls up in transition... mid-range game looks good... luers takes a 25-9 lead into halftime..

???and they're adding to it in the third quarter... dori javins almost loses the rock, but able to recover and get to the rack for two... knights rollin, but dwenger would battle back..???later in the third, clair frazier able to find some room on the baseline... strong take for the and-one... that cuts the deficit down to a dozen... ???but that's about as close as they would get... off the reimbold miss, anna parent there for the putback..

Plus the foul...???luers cruises to a 48-31 win..

???down on winchester road, rashida muhammaed and her northrop bruins traveling to take on the wayne generals..

???generals were competitive in this game... they were only down six at halftime... third quarter, emilia diaz sets up shabrea o'quinn... freshman to freshman... wayne only down 11...???but the lady bruins would pull away from there... on the ensuing possesion..

Off the inbound, ja'najah hill gets it to go...northrop leads by 13 after three...???then in the fourth... destiny jackson manuevering her way down low... monster night for jackson..

20 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals, 5 blocks... ???and then it's northrop getting out and running... leads to an easy layup for amanda thatcher... she chipped in with 16...???as the lady bruins pull away and win, 62-39... final girls stop in the s-a- c comes at kilmer court... chanteese craig and concordia visiting snider...and craig and the cadets took control early... strong move from the junior..

Finishes with the left...next trip down the floor... rhaya kaschisnke turns the corner... gets the shot to go off glass...then... it's londynn betts tickling the twine from distance... cadets jumped out to an 11-2 run to start...payton gorman would finally get the panthers on the board after that..

Give her the hoop and harm... but snider just never able to recover from the early hole... cadets cruise in this one... 60-27 the final... we head to columbia city... the eagles taking on the lady barons of dekalb.second quarter... eagles up early olivia shearer off the screen.

Three ball is good.dekalb next possession.nice half court bounce pass to maddie hickman... the freshman able to lay this one in.then some nice ball movement leads to the and one from addison ruby.

But just too much from the home side tonight.a lot of defense leading to offense... and off the inbounds play..rebekah marshall lays this one in.columbia city wins this one... final of 60 to 28.

Out at armstrong arena... norwell looking to keep pace with c-city taking on new haven....knights up double digits after one..

Both teams trading blows to start the second tho... tamara wade... give her the tough bucket in transition...other end... easy press break for norwell... that results in a hailey henschen bucket in transition...then... it's new haven's turn to run... avarcia nard eurosteps her way to the cup for the deuce...but norwell never many problems tonight... maiah shelton cleans up the miss... gets the bucket to go for two of her game high 21... knights up 14 at half....they take this one and keep a tie for first in the ne8 60-42 the final... pete, as we transition to the boys side now..the s-a-c... a little more wide open than it's been for the ladies this season...yeah, comig into tonight, four teams tied atop the conference with 3-1 records..homestead, snider, bishop luers and the carroll chargers...meanwhile, concordia, wayne and south side all sit just one game back of first place...???so seven teams still very much in the mix for an s-a-c title coming into tonight... two of 'em meeting at reichert gymnasium as 4-a #16 carroll visits south side..???and this thing was pretty much all chargers from the outset... i believe they started the game on a 16-0 run..

Third quarter... beautiful basketball... the back-cut..

The and-one for ryan preston..

Puts the blue and white up 19..

???archers showing a little bit of fight late... off the inbound, kamron mitchell... he's never shy about shooting it... drains a three from the corner..???moments later... ashton johnson slicing his way to the rim for two in transition... that trims the deficit down to 18 with about six minutes to play...???but it's too little, too late... how bout three more the old fashioned way for the sophomore jalen jackson... he ties for a team-high 12... ???as carroll cruises, 60-46... back to kilmer court we go... snider trying to keep pace atop the s-a-c standings taking on concordia..

The little guys getting some run at halftime...this one tight in the early part of the third... michael eley... that's a tpn or top play nominee if you're new to the program... panthers up a point...concordia hanging right there... brayden pearson... acrobatic finish... team high 22 from him... next trip down the floor... jaden parnin with a little english on the finish... he added 17... cadets take a three point lead...but it was a whole lot of snider from there... off the inbound... karson jenkins three ball ties things up...then... aidan lambert... nice move baseline... finishes at the rim... that puts snider up seven...and it was all window dressing from there... another t-p-n from eley caps the third quarter... he finishes with 22...as snider tops the cadets 78-63.... ???back over to luers... battle of the bishops on the boys side..

And a good battle it was between these two rivals..???it was a tie game at half... good start for the home team coming out of the locker room... fonso white's got some talented dudes down there... nick thompson's one of em... just a freshman... nice finish...???moments later, we've seenn this guy before... naylon thomspon... uses the shot fake to get into the lane... that buckets puts bishop luers up three..???but dwenger's not going anywhere... quick answer on the other end... brenden lytle... able to turn the corner and get to the cup... ???then it's my guy tobe eke... first year football player, but he's been a hooper... able to finish through contact here... saints down just two at that point..

???but jalen causey and the knights are able to hold on... they move to 4-1 in conference play with a 59-54 win... back to by hey arena we go... luke goode and homestead looking to bounce back from that loss last week against the legends...things looking good for goode and company early... smooth stepback j from the junior...later on... andrew leeper follows the patrick raudenbush miss with the tipback...then... it's leeper again... leaping for another putback... spartans start on an 11-2 run...north side would finally get their first bucket of the night after that... gavin guerrero inside off the glass...but it was a whole lot of homestead tonight... luke goode... so sweet looking stroke from deep...sparty cruises to the 79-60 victory on the road.... ???final stop in the s-a-c comes at wayne... byron pickens squaring off with his old team... he was an assistant under northrop's rod chamble before taking over for the generals this year..???so pickens is very well aware... khamani smith can shoot it... first offensive possesion of the game, that's smith with three of his team-high 18 points...???nice answer on the other end from wayne,... isaac fowlkes... pulls up from just beyond the free-throw line..

???later in the first quarter... prince, you'd think guys would know by now... you can't leave michael redding... the senior making the bruins pay on that triple...???but northrop's got guys you can't leave alone either... we mentioned smith... nick haines is in that caterogry as well... he finishes with 13 tonight..???as the bruins go on the road and pick up a 64-54 win..

To the northern lakes conference..

Warsaw and concord squared off at mccuen gym-------- concord gets a nice shot off at the start of the fourth quarter with a three from paxton starrett -------- the fan section came alive after that one!

-------- warsaw doesn't let the minutemen keep the momentum long, wyatt amiss responds with a three pointer to extend the tiger lead.

-------- then keagan larsh keeps the offense going with a tough drive against the concord defender - he gets the layup...warsaw wins 56-36 the final... and our play of the night takes us back to kilmer court...and this duo seems to be a 3 regular in this portion of the locker room... dillon duff up top to michael eley for the alley oop slam... eley finishing with 22 points in the win over concordia... that's all the