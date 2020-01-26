Global  

NTSB Investigating Why Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crashed

NTSB Investigating Why Kobe Bryant's Helicopter CrashedCBS4's Danya Bacchus shares the latest details.
So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the airspace

So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the airspace· The Federal Aviation Administration closed the airspace surrounding the crash of the Sikorsky S-76...
Business Insider - Published

NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Killed In LA Helicopter Crash

The sports world is stunned and in deep mourning after retired U.S. basketball legend Kobe Bryant was...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •SOHHJust JaredSeattle TimesIndiaTimesMediaiteJust Jared JrNews24talkSPORT



OZKRPENRRYR

MICTLANTECUHTLI RT @CityofCalabasas: It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.… 2 minutes ago

LZumba4

L Zumba Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: NTSB investigating poor weather conditions | https://t.co/dMeZWqLwcz 14 minutes ago

jenpierce12

Jennifer Pierce 💬 RT @ComstockNEWS: It’s a new day in Calabasas but there are still many questions about what caused the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his… 20 minutes ago

stellenbosser1

Neil 🇨🇦 RT @AircrewBuzz: Kobe Bryant’s helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers; NTSB investigating - https://t.co/GqznWD2NzR - @washtim… 32 minutes ago

SoniaDasgupta

𝚂𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚊 𝙳𝚊𝚜𝚐𝚞𝚙𝚝𝚊 The @NTSB is still investigating the cause of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash. But officials said even first respond… https://t.co/W1qoBM14rg 46 minutes ago

AircrewBuzz

B N Sullivan Kobe Bryant’s helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers; NTSB investigating - https://t.co/GqznWD2NzR - @washtimes 48 minutes ago

nikkiwatitdo

Lil NIKKI-L.R. RT @MarkG_Medina: Alex Villanueva, of LA Sheriff’s office, on if fog issues contributed to helicopter crash that included Kobe Bryant and h… 2 hours ago

brooke1097

Brooke Reilly RT @TODAYshow: As tributes continue to pour in for Kobe Bryant, we’re learning more about the crash, with both the FAA and NTSB investigati… 4 hours ago


The World Is Remembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]The World Is Remembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and 7 others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday (4:40). WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:40Published

Growing Memorial For Kobe Bryant At Lower Merion High School [Video]Growing Memorial For Kobe Bryant At Lower Merion High School

Joe Holden reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:57Published

