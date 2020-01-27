Fortnite Set to Become an Official High School and College Sport
Fortnite Set to Become
an Official High School
and College Sport LA-based startup PlayVS is set to make
history by bringing Fortnite into high schools
and colleges across the United States.
Starting March 2, student teams of two will
compete over the course of the season against
neighboring high schools or colleges.
The top teams will then be invited to the playoffs
and potentially earn a spot in the championship,
which is scheduled for May 2020.
PlayVS’s league is in partnership with Epic Games,
making them the first company to ever score a
partnership of this kind with the Fortnite creators.
The partnership will allow PlayVS to pull
stats and insights directly from Fortnite
matches, streamlining the competitive process.
It will also eliminate the fear of being shut
down by Epic Games, as companies without
a publisher partnership often face that risk.
Students will be able to
sign-up for free during this
first season of competition,
courtesy of Epic Gaming.
High school registration for the upcoming season closes
on Feb.
17 and college registration closes on Feb.
24.