Fortnite Set to Become an Official High School and College Sport

Fortnite Set to Become an Official High School and College Sport LA-based startup PlayVS is set to make history by bringing Fortnite into high schools and colleges across the United States.

Starting March 2, student teams of two will compete over the course of the season against neighboring high schools or colleges.

The top teams will then be invited to the playoffs and potentially earn a spot in the championship, which is scheduled for May 2020.

PlayVS’s league is in partnership with Epic Games, making them the first company to ever score a partnership of this kind with the Fortnite creators.

The partnership will allow PlayVS to pull stats and insights directly from Fortnite matches, streamlining the competitive process.

It will also eliminate the fear of being shut down by Epic Games, as companies without a publisher partnership often face that risk.

Students will be able to sign-up for free during this first season of competition, courtesy of Epic Gaming.

High school registration for the upcoming season closes on Feb.

17 and college registration closes on Feb.

24.