The Limey movie (1999)

The Limey movie (1999)

The Limey movie (1999)

The Limey movie trailer HD (1999) - Plot synopsis: An extremely volatile and dangerous Englishman goes to Los Angeles to find the man he considers responsible for his daughter's death.

Genre: Crime / Drama Director: Steven Soderbergh Writer: Lem Dobbs Stars: Terence Stamp, Lesley Ann Warren, Luis Guzmán , Barry Newman, Peter Fonda
