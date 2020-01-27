Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > HOLLY SLEPT OVER movie

HOLLY SLEPT OVER movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
HOLLY SLEPT OVER movie

HOLLY SLEPT OVER movie

HOLLY SLEPT OVER movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Audra (Britt Lower) confesses to her husband (Josh Lawson) that she once had sex with Holly (Nathalie Emmanuel), her college roommate, their lives take an exciting and unexpected turn.

Holly's surprise visit and undeniable charm enliven both Noel and Audra, sparking new insight into their relationship.

A door opens for the three of them to experience something they never could have anticipated.

Directed by Joshua Friedlander starring Josh Lawson, Britt Lower, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ron Livingston, Erinn Hayes release date March 3, 2020 (on Digital)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Baaghi 3 poster out! This time around, Tiger Shroff is up against a nation

After the massive success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is all set to bring triple the action...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


How 'Bad Boys for Life' became a box-office smash thanks to 2 Belgian directors who'd never made a Hollywood movie before

How 'Bad Boys for Life' became a box-office smash thanks to 2 Belgian directors who'd never made a Hollywood movie before· Adil El Arbi, who directed "Bad Boys for Life" with Bilall Fallah, spoke to Business Insider about...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

livwhom

Liv RT @courtofcwls: I just discovered the movie Holly Slept Over and I’m just so tired. The premise is that a woman meets up with her bisexual… 6 hours ago

ahmedsh45119092

ahmed shaik 1:33 NOW PLAYING HOLLY SLEPT OVER Trailer (2020) Nathalie Emmanuel, Comedy Movie https://t.co/7aozuxUnsH 2 days ago

alexiscwiggins

Lexie Wiggins PSA there’s a movie “Holly Slept Over” that was literally filmed entirely in my old house in Syracuse and the trail… https://t.co/3hSSwj4EnZ 3 days ago

courtofcwls

- 𝑏 ʬ⁸⁴// Jurnee as Black Canary supremacist I just discovered the movie Holly Slept Over and I’m just so tired. The premise is that a woman meets up with her b… https://t.co/uEVAl3jHUR 5 days ago

Prince_mojo_

Princemojo HOLLY SLEPT OVER Trailer (2020) Nathalie Emmanuel, Comedy Movie https://t.co/58asCPQlJ6 #nathalieemmanuel 5 days ago

median_red

Median RT @startattle: Holly Slept Over (2020 movie) WATCH: https://t.co/Tfnbea6md6 #hollysleptover #movie #gameofthrones #nathalieemmanuel #got 5 days ago

startattle

Startattle.com Holly Slept Over (2020 movie) WATCH: https://t.co/Tfnbea6md6 #hollysleptover #movie #gameofthrones #nathalieemmanuel #got 5 days ago

abinash_n

abinash Liked on YouTube: HOLLY SLEPT OVER Trailer (2020) Nathalie Emmanuel, Comedy Movie https://t.co/Vszu7jk7m9 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Testimony Continues From Alleged [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Testimony Continues From Alleged

The disgraced movie mogul says he was in a 5-year relationship with Jessica Mann, but the woman claims she was intimidated into going along with Weinstein's alleged sexual demands. She will be back in..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published

'Laughable': Anger as BAFTA awards recognise only white actors [Video]'Laughable': Anger as BAFTA awards recognise only white actors

Lack of diversity highlighted as all 20 nominees in acting categories for UK film body's awards are white.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.