HOLLY SLEPT OVER movie

HOLLY SLEPT OVER movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Audra (Britt Lower) confesses to her husband (Josh Lawson) that she once had sex with Holly (Nathalie Emmanuel), her college roommate, their lives take an exciting and unexpected turn.

Holly's surprise visit and undeniable charm enliven both Noel and Audra, sparking new insight into their relationship.

A door opens for the three of them to experience something they never could have anticipated.

Directed by Joshua Friedlander starring Josh Lawson, Britt Lower, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ron Livingston, Erinn Hayes release date March 3, 2020 (on Digital)