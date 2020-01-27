CALM WITH HORSES movie - Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan

CALM WITH HORSES movie trailer HD - synopsis: In darkest rural Ireland, ex-boxer Arm has become the feared enforcer for the drug-dealing Devers family, while also trying to be a good father to his autistic five-year-old son, Jack.

Torn between these two families, Arm is asked to kill for the first time, and his attempt to do the right thing endangers everyone he holds dear.

Directed by Nick Rowland starring Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan, Niamh Algar, Ned Dennehy, Hazel Doupe, David Wilmot, Kiljan Moroney release date March 13, 2020 (U.K. release)