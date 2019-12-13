Rosario Dawson - Briarpatch Season 1 - The Story

Briarpatch "The Story" Featurette (HD) Rosario Dawson USA Network series BRIARPATCH follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered.

What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees.

The season celebrates the beloved genres represented by Thomas’ book -- a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction -- while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation.