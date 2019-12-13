Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rosario Dawson - Briarpatch Season 1 - The Story

Rosario Dawson - Briarpatch Season 1 - The Story

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 03:02s - Published < > Embed
Rosario Dawson - Briarpatch Season 1 - The Story

Rosario Dawson - Briarpatch Season 1 - The Story

Briarpatch "The Story" Featurette (HD) Rosario Dawson USA Network series BRIARPATCH follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered.

What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees.

The season celebrates the beloved genres represented by Thomas’ book -- a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction -- while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

BRIARPATCH Trailer - Faces Of Saint Disgrace [Video]BRIARPATCH Trailer - Faces Of Saint Disgrace

BRIARPATCH Trailer - Faces Of Saint Disgrace Plot synopsis: Briarpatch follows Allegra Dill (Rosario Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.