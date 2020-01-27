Global  

Closing Stephanie Parze Case Bittersweet To Grieving Parents

Closing Stephanie Parze Case Bittersweet To Grieving Parents

Closing Stephanie Parze Case Bittersweet To Grieving Parents

The remains of a woman missing since October were found in Old Bridge Township, and now her parents are speaking out as are the police on who they say was responsible.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
